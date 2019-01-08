ARRIS International (ARRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “ARRIS is transforming the entertainment experience through a holistic approach to content delivery, leveraging its expertise in the cloud and network to help providers anticipate demand for more personalized experiences. Consumer demand for faster Internet speeds with more capacity continues to grow at an escalating rate, primarily driven by increasing consumption of video. It provides wireless and wired products and services for seamless connectivity across varied networking environments. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past three months on an average. However, ARRIS operates in a highly competitive and dynamic environment and its future success depends on its ability to develop new products that have broad market acceptance. High operating expenses have been hurting the company’s bottom-line growth. Customer concentration remains high for ARRIS with few customers accounting for a significant portion of its top line.”

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARRS. Needham & Company LLC cut ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded ARRIS International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Loop Capital cut ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut ARRIS International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ARRIS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.73 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRS traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.69. 429,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. ARRIS International has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ARRIS International will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in ARRIS International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,675,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,498,000 after buying an additional 61,597 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in ARRIS International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,015,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,339,000 after buying an additional 286,005 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in ARRIS International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,909,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ARRIS International by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,719,985 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,702,000 after purchasing an additional 553,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in ARRIS International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

