Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Receives $294.64 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.14.

Several research firms have commented on ANET. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th.

ANET stock opened at $209.92 on Friday. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $187.08 and a 52 week high of $313.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total value of $106,788.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $420,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,709.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,725 shares of company stock worth $10,087,435 in the last ninety days. 24.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $416,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,444,206,000 after purchasing an additional 946,977 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,653,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,324,000 after purchasing an additional 847,974 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Arista Networks by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,129,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,174,000 after purchasing an additional 331,941 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Arista Networks by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 975,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,402,000 after purchasing an additional 274,184 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

