Aramark (ARMK) Given a $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been assigned a $34.00 price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARMK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aramark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aramark from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,421,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,961. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Aramark has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $46.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Foss bought 92,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,627.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,679,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,513,551.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,220,914.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Aramark by 168.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,547,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,705,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,662 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in Aramark by 13.6% during the third quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 13,942,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,723 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,582,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Aramark by 61.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,459,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,796,000 after purchasing an additional 937,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,946,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,404,000 after purchasing an additional 838,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following business segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

