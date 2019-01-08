Aqua Metals (AQMS) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AQMS. ValuEngine cut Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. National Securities set a $10.00 price objective on Aqua Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQMS traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.83. The stock had a trading volume of 11,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,837. Aqua Metals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The stock has a market cap of $73.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 789.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $297,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Aqua Metals by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,428 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aqua Metals by 1,008.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 470,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 427,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Aqua Metals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,276,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Aqua Metals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 221,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

