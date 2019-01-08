AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 74,384 Shares of Univar Inc (UNVR)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,384 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Univar worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HM Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Chesapeake Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.11 per share, with a total value of $231,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen D. Newlin acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.02 per share, for a total transaction of $69,060.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock worth $335,095 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Univar stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Univar Inc has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Univar had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNVR shares. ValuEngine raised Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Univar in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Univar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

