AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (JBSS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.72% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBSS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 17.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 29.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $58.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.46. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.12 and a 1-year high of $79.37. The company has a market cap of $659.03 million, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.17.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.37). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $204.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

