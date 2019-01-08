Apache (APA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APA. TheStreet cut Apache from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Stephens started coverage on Apache in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut Apache from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.55.

NYSE:APA opened at $28.93 on Monday. Apache has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 120.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Apache had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apache will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 18th. Apache’s payout ratio is currently 416.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 6.7% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Apache by 4.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 25,509 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apache by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,751 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apache by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 53,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Apache by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

