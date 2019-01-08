AngioDynamics (ANGO) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $20.74 on Monday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a market capitalization of $798.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $91.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Greiner sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $41,746.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,759,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,206,000 after purchasing an additional 280,501 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,120,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,831,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,144,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,617,000 after purchasing an additional 42,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in AngioDynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,802,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.