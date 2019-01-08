Analyzing Simulations Plus (SLP) and Iteknik (ITKH)

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) and Iteknik (OTCMKTS:ITKH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Simulations Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Iteknik does not pay a dividend. Simulations Plus pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simulations Plus has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

38.5% of Simulations Plus shares are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of Simulations Plus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Simulations Plus and Iteknik’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simulations Plus $29.67 million 11.59 $8.93 million $0.50 39.38 Iteknik $1.14 million 0.53 -$490,000.00 N/A N/A

Simulations Plus has higher revenue and earnings than Iteknik.

Risk & Volatility

Simulations Plus has a beta of -0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iteknik has a beta of -1.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Simulations Plus and Iteknik’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simulations Plus 30.11% 24.97% 17.82% Iteknik -32.86% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Simulations Plus and Iteknik, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simulations Plus 0 0 0 0 N/A Iteknik 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Simulations Plus beats Iteknik on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program that takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; KIWI, a cloud-based Web application to organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program; DILIsym, a quantitative systems pharmacology software; NAFLDsym, a simulation program for analyzing nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; and RENAsym for investigating and predicting drug-induced or acute kidney injury. Further, the company provides population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries; and clinical-pharmacology-based consulting services in support of regulatory submissions. It sells its pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, cosmetics, and food companies. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.

Iteknik Company Profile

iTeknik Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, Send Global Corporation, provides wholesale and retail telecommunications services and products worldwide. Its services include voice over Internet protocol origination and termination; A-Z routing and switching; wholesale carrier routing services; Web-based reseller solutions; prepaid calling solutions; international cellular calling; and retail point of sale solutions. The company serves B2B carriers, telecom resellers, retail outlets, and consumers through Websites, such as MyMobile011.com, GreatMinutes.com, AloBilady.com, IndiaMinutes.com, and MexicoMinutes.com. iTeknik Holding Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

