Analyzing SANUWAVE Health (SNWV) and Integra Lifesciences (IART)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Integra Lifesciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -722.47% N/A -896.94% Integra Lifesciences 5.49% 16.99% 6.18%

0.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.9% of Integra Lifesciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Integra Lifesciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 258% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra Lifesciences has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SANUWAVE Health and Integra Lifesciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Integra Lifesciences 1 7 6 0 2.36

Integra Lifesciences has a consensus price target of $60.77, suggesting a potential upside of 36.68%. Given Integra Lifesciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Integra Lifesciences is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and Integra Lifesciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $740,000.00 48.34 -$5.53 million ($0.04) -5.75 Integra Lifesciences $1.19 billion 3.19 $64.74 million $1.94 22.92

Integra Lifesciences has higher revenue and earnings than SANUWAVE Health. SANUWAVE Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integra Lifesciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Integra Lifesciences beats SANUWAVE Health on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications worldwide. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead product candidate is the dermaPACE device, which has completed its initial Phase III, IDE clinical trial for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies. It offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment. The company also sells approximately 60,000 instrument patterns, and surgical and lighting products to hospitals and surgery centers, as well as dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. In addition, it provides regenerative technology products for the treatment of acute and chronic wounds; and surgical tissue repair products for hernia repair, peripheral nerve repair and protection, and tendon repair. Further, the company sells hardware products, such as bone and joint fixation, and joint replacement devices; implants; and instruments, which provide for the orthopedic reconstruction of bone in the hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder, as well as the foot, ankle, and leg below the knee in the extremity bone and joint reconstruction procedures. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation offers its products directly through various sales forces and other distribution channels in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Plainsboro, New Jersey.

