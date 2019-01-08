Analyzing Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) and Advanced Accelerator Application (AAAP)

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) and Advanced Accelerator Application (NASDAQ:AAAP) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Advanced Accelerator Application’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbutus Biopharma -1,116.69% -91.36% -40.43% Advanced Accelerator Application N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arbutus Biopharma and Advanced Accelerator Application, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbutus Biopharma 0 2 2 0 2.50 Advanced Accelerator Application 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbutus Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $6.83, suggesting a potential upside of 62.70%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Arbutus Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arbutus Biopharma and Advanced Accelerator Application’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbutus Biopharma $10.70 million 21.78 -$84.41 million ($1.79) -2.35 Advanced Accelerator Application $121.01 million N/A -$27.99 million N/A N/A

Advanced Accelerator Application has higher revenue and earnings than Arbutus Biopharma.

Summary

Advanced Accelerator Application beats Arbutus Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). The company's lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to block production of HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV. Its product candidates also include AB-423, a core protein inhibitor in Phase I clinical trial as an oral therapeutic for the treatment of chronic HBV infection; and AB-452, an HBV RNA Destabilizer, which is in preclinical study. In addition, the company has various research programs for the discovery and development of proprietary HBV candidates comprising N-Acetylgalactosamine conjugate technology, cccDNA targeting agents, and checkpoint inhibition. Further, its partnered programs consist of Patisiran (ALN-TTR02), an RNAi therapeutic targeting transthyretin (TTR) that has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of TTR-mediated amyloidosis in patients with FAP; Marqibo for the treatment of adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia in second or greater relapse or whose disease has progressed following two or more lines of anti-leukemia therapy; and RNA-based neoantigen immunotherapy products. The company has strategic alliance, licensing, and research collaboration agreements with Acuitas Therapeutics Inc.; Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Marina Biotech Inc.; U.S. National Institutes of Health; and The Baruch S. Blumberg Institute and Drexel University. The company was formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation in July 2015. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Advanced Accelerator Application Company Profile

Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A. is a radiopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, produces and commercializes molecular nuclear medicine (MNM), diagnostic and therapeutic products. MNM uses trace amounts of radioactive compounds to create functional images of organs and lesions and to treat diseases, such as cancer. The Company has a portfolio of nine diagnostic positron emission tomography (PET) and single-photon emission computed tomography (SPECT) products. PET and SPECT are imaging techniques in molecular nuclear diagnostics (MND) with applications in clinical oncology, cardiology, neurology and inflammatory/infectious diseases. Its commercial products include Gluscan/Gluscan 500/Barnascan, FluoroChol, MIBITEC/Adamibi, DOPAVIEW, Leukokit, Neurolite, SomaKit and NETSPOT. Additional MND product candidates include Annexin V-128, a SPECT product candidate for the imaging of apoptotic and necrotic lesions with potential applications in a range of indications.

