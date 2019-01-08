Analysts Set Ryerson Holding Corp (RYI) Target Price at $11.13

Shares of Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

RYI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. 8,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,853. The firm has a market cap of $252.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.99. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $5.99 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.03.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Ryerson had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryerson will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Lehner acquired 4,125 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,055.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 13,625 shares of company stock worth $113,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,209,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 24.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,712,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 332,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,198,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ryerson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 808,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Company Profile

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubing.

