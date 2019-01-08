Analysts Set Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NGVC) Target Price at $20.00

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Inc (NYSE:NGVC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGVC shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research report on Sunday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price target on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, insider Lark Isely sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 2,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $53,406.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,266.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 91.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 11,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 251,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,640. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $217.52 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.