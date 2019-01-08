Analysts Set Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) PT at $93.50

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, October 8th.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,046.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,869,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,100,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $80.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52 week low of $74.30 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.