Analysts Set L Brands Inc (LB) Price Target at $38.88

Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.99.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of L Brands from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. FBR & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “market weight” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of L Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Raymond Zimmerman sold 6,385 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $180,887.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth $130,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth $132,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth $208,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in L Brands in the third quarter worth $235,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. L Brands has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $53.39.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. L Brands had a net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 76.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that L Brands will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

