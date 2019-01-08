Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (HUN) Price Target at $32.56

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd.

In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,956,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,631,345.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,692. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polianta Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 12.0% during the third quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 41,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Huntsman by 14.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 150.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 62,538 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.1% in the third quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 320,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $1,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.31.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 26.21%.

Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

