Analysts Set Huntsman Co. (HUN) Price Target at $32.56

Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.56.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nomura cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Alembic Global Advisors set a $40.00 price target on shares of Huntsman and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Huntsman from $30.00 to $25.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd.
In other Huntsman news, CFO Sean Douglas purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter R. Huntsman purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $497,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,956,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,631,345.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,282 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,692. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.31.
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Huntsman had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 26.21%.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation, through its subsidiary, Huntsman International LLC, manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.
