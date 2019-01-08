Analysts Set BioTelemetry Inc (BEAT) Price Target at $61.17

Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.17.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on BioTelemetry from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 3rd.

In related news, Director Robert J. Rubin sold 8,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $512,396.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Ferola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $4,545,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,839.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 10,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BEAT stock opened at $60.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.75. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.68.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.89 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BioTelemetry will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a mobile and wireless medical technology company, provides cardiac and mobile blood glucose monitoring (BGM), centralized medical imaging, and original equipment manufacturing services for the healthcare and clinical research industries. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Research, and Technology.

