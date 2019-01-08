Analysts Set AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Price Target at $43.60

Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 9th. HSBC restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AZN opened at $38.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AstraZeneca news, major shareholder Plc Astrazeneca bought 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 55,399,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,013 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 39,744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,470,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,325,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,841,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082,609 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,516,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,857,000 after acquiring an additional 436,783 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,752,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,910,000 after acquiring an additional 319,416 shares during the period. 17.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines for the treatment of oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic, respiratory, gastrointestinal, neuroscience, and infection diseases worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor2, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL4, Tenormin5, and Zestril6 for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

