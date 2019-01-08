Analysts Set Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) Price Target at $26.78

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.78.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,539,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108,333 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,539,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,699,000 after acquiring an additional 108,333 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexthera Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nexthera Capital LP now owns 849,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,880,000 after acquiring an additional 223,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Abeona Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 843.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
