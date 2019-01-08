Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $890,000.00

Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report $890,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $990,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 million to $3.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.80 million, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $18.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,402.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,800. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,112,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

