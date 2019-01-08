Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $890,000.00

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2019 // No Comments

Analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) will report $890,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 million and the lowest is $400,000.00. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $990,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 million to $3.55 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.80 million, with estimates ranging from $7.50 million to $18.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,402.91% and a negative return on equity of 52.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,800. The stock has a market cap of $116.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.18. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 89,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Aquilo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,112,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,217,000. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spero Therapeutics (SPRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply