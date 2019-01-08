Analysts Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce $154.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $154.00 million and the highest is $154.10 million. Monolithic Power Systems reported sales of $129.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $582.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $582.89 million to $583.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $670.55 million, with estimates ranging from $655.54 million to $687.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $159.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.59 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.03. 304,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,233. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $101.99 and a 1-year high of $152.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $1,802,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,921 shares in the company, valued at $70,404,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $124,695.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,987 shares in the company, valued at $6,302,060.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,394 shares of company stock worth $11,867,310 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,074,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 568,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,308,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,553,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $446,074,000 after buying an additional 208,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

