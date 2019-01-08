Analysts Anticipate Pentair PLC (PNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will report sales of $736.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $737.20 million. Pentair posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $2.96 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNR. Zacks Investment Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.31.

PNR stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.65. 85,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,487. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. Pentair has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 19.83%.

In related news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,745,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,774,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,942,000 after purchasing an additional 640,849 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 273.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 855,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 626,490 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,279,000 after purchasing an additional 621,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Pentair by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,079,000 after acquiring an additional 515,769 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

