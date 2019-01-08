Analysts Anticipate Pentair PLC (PNR) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Pentair posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on PNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pentair from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

In other news, SVP Ademir Sarcevic sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $48,404.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Pentair during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Marshwinds Advisory Co. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNR traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.65. 85,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,487. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Pentair has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $50.25. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 24th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It designs, manufactures, and services various products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges. The company's products and services include water treatment equipment, including energy-efficient pumps, point-of-entry/point-of-use filtration products, valves, UV sanitization, and automation controls for residential and commercial applications, as well as engineered solutions in advanced filtration, desalination, water supply and disposal, process, and control for industrial and infrastructure applications.

