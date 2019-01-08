Analysts Anticipate Exterran Corp (EXTN) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings. Exterran reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.66 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Exterran had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $334.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other Exterran news, CEO Andrew James Way sold 34,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $879,838.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 41,000 shares of Exterran stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $857,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,019,399 shares of company stock valued at $23,274,047 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Exterran by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 18,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Exterran by 5.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,885,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,333,000 after buying an additional 244,903 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Exterran by 27.9% in the third quarter. AXA now owns 165,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 36,235 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the third quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Exterran during the third quarter worth about $4,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

EXTN traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,540. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exterran has a one year low of $16.67 and a one year high of $33.32. The company has a market capitalization of $698.12 million, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.64.

Exterran

Exterran Corporation engages in the compression, production, and processing of products and services for the oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. Its contract operation services include personnel, equipment, tools, materials, and supplies.

