Analysts Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Comerica posted earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $833.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target (down from $91.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comerica by 5.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,120,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,112,000 after purchasing an additional 61,777 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in Comerica by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 14,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $379,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $2,119,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 84.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMA stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.69 and a 52-week high of $102.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.