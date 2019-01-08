American Tower Corp (AMT) Stake Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,910 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $16,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,229,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 56,635,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,229,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,811,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,331,586,000 after purchasing an additional 448,362 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,195,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,889,000 after purchasing an additional 951,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,100,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,217,000 after purchasing an additional 480,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America set a $172.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

In other American Tower news, insider Steven C. Marshall sold 163,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $25,594,218.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 44,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.43, for a total transaction of $7,032,936.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 370,823 shares of company stock worth $59,320,913. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.49. 89,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $168.58. The stock has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.66%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

