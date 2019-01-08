American Hotel Income Properties REIT’s (HOT.UN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They currently have a C$7.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HOT.UN. National Bank Financial cut American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$10.31 to C$8.65 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$9.64 to C$7.98 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.94.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$6.58 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$7.52 and a 1-year high of C$10.92.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

