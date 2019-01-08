America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (AMX) Trading Up 5.2%

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.61 and last traded at $15.51. 4,287,456 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 2,948,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HPM Partners LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,064 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and data center, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients, as well as residential broadband services.

