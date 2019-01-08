America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,360 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in America First Multifamily Investors were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,881 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 82,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 19,127 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 20,790 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in America First Multifamily Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

ATAX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered America First Multifamily Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America First Multifamily Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of ATAX opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. America First Multifamily Investors LP has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million for the quarter. America First Multifamily Investors had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 46.47%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%.

America First Multifamily Investors Profile

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

