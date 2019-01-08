Amazon.com (AMZN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1,543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Macquarie reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2,085.47.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,629.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,232.03 and a 12 month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The firm had revenue of $56.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total value of $285,960.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,678.99, for a total value of $2,308,611.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,141.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,842 shares of company stock valued at $38,549,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,599,653 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 516,913 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 180,406.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 9,848,415 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,751,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,516,567,000 after purchasing an additional 113,503 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,676,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,949,013,000 after purchasing an additional 50,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 700,301.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,999,295 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,010,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,724 shares in the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

