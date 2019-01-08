Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

AIMC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.81. Altra Industrial Motion has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $53.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.89 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 33.17%.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Chairman Carl R. Christenson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,040,153.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Fairport LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 35,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications.

