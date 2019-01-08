Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Troy Asset Management Ltd

Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.2% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bremer Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 2,414 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,074 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,342.11.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,075.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $977.66 and a 52 week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

