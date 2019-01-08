Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Alphabet by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,068.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.68, for a total transaction of $217,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total transaction of $85,897.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,603.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,301.81.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

