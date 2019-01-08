Allianz (ALV) Given a €215.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Societe Generale set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Barclays set a €225.00 ($261.63) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €222.00 ($258.14) price objective on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €214.30 ($249.19).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €176.54 ($205.28) on Monday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

