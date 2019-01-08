AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF) VP Gershon M. Distenfeld Buys 1,038 Shares

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) VP Gershon M. Distenfeld bought 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $11,490.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
AWF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,425. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.
TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/alliancebernstein-global-hgh-incm-fd-inc-awf-vp-gershon-m-distenfeld-buys-1038-shares.html.
About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.