AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (AWF) VP Gershon M. Distenfeld Buys 1,038 Shares

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF) VP Gershon M. Distenfeld bought 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $11,490.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AWF traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,425. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be issued a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 144,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd in the third quarter valued at about $385,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 4.3% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 288,269 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 14.2% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 98,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

