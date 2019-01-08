ALLCOIN 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00 (ALC)

ALLCOIN (CURRENCY:ALC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. ALLCOIN has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ALLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ALLCOIN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One ALLCOIN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00022986 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00028197 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004336 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00030471 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005334 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010784 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About ALLCOIN

ALLCOIN (CRYPTO:ALC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2016. ALLCOIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ALLCOIN is www.allcoin.ca . The Reddit community for ALLCOIN is /r/AllCoin . ALLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @AllCoinEx

ALLCOIN Token Trading

ALLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ALLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

