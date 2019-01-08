Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (ALDX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 796,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,996,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 2,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,443. The company has a market cap of $256.67 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.86. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

