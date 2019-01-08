AIT Therapeutics (AITB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AIT Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage anti-microbial therapeutic company using nitric oxide to treat respiratory and other diseases. The Company is currently applying its therapeutic expertise to treat lower respiratory tract infections, which are not effectively addressed with current standards of care. It is advancing its revolutionary respiratory targeted system in clinical trials for the treatment of bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria. AIT Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

AITB stock opened at $4.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.59. AIT Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $5.49.

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AIT Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AIT Therapeutics

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

