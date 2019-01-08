Airgain (AIRG) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a $11.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Airgain, Inc. is a provider of embedded antenna technologies. It offers antennas for the devices which are deployed in carrier, enterprise and residential wireless networks and systems, including set top boxes, access points, routers, gateways, media adapters and digital televisions. The company also offers residential wireless local area network or wireless fidelity to carriers, original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers and system designers. Airgain, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Airgain from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on Airgain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.36. 24,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.18 and a beta of 1.71. Airgain has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $14.17.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Airgain by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Airgain during the 3rd quarter valued at $879,000. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

