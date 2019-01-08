Aigang Trading Down 20.7% This Week (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Aigang token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Bancor Network. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $215,570.00 and approximately $14,691.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.39 or 0.12190291 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00027320 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Aigang Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a token. Its launch date was July 2nd, 2017. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 tokens. The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork

Aigang Token Trading

Aigang can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aigang should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aigang using one of the exchanges listed above.

