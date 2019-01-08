AFLAC Incorporated (AFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will announce $5.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AFLAC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.49 billion. AFLAC reported sales of $5.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AFLAC will report full year sales of $21.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.69 billion to $22.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $21.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.18 billion to $22.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AFLAC.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

AFL traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.30. 3,016,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,891,809. AFLAC has a fifty-two week low of $41.41 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $49,642.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,950.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Todd Daniels sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $150,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,394 shares in the company, valued at $502,931.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in AFLAC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in AFLAC by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 372,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in AFLAC by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 103,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AFLAC by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,109,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,301,000 after purchasing an additional 248,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

