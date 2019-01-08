Aegion (AEGN) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Aegion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Aegion in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aegion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.75.

Aegion stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Aegion has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $559.68 million, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $339.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aegion will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David F. Morris purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Aegion in the third quarter worth about $201,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aegion by 293.5% in the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in Aegion by 26.5% in the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 11,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Aegion in the second quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Aegion in the third quarter worth about $324,000. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil companies.

