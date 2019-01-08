Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,573 Shares of Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Flowserve by 42.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,757,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 827,459 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Flowserve by 105.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 896,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,039,000 after purchasing an additional 459,453 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $19,142,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 126.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,526,000 after purchasing an additional 168,677 shares during the period. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its holdings in Flowserve by 398.5% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 182,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 145,953 shares during the period.

NYSE:FLS opened at $39.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63. Flowserve Corp has a 12 month low of $35.88 and a 12 month high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $952.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.33 million. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.88%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLS. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Sunday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

