Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $247,000 Stake in Dropbox Inc (DBX)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 85.2% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Dropbox by 29.5% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Dropbox by 56.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA grew its stake in Dropbox by 10.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $379,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $312,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,220 shares of company stock worth $4,629,154 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Dropbox Inc has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $360.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.74 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 158.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. William Blair started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura raised Dropbox from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dropbox from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.93.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc has strategic partnership with Zoom Video Communications, Inc Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

