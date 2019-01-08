Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,332 Omeros Co. (OMER)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth $118,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth $211,000. First Interstate Bank grew its holdings in shares of Omeros by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter worth $286,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omeros alerts:

OMER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $32.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. HC Wainwright set a $34.00 price objective on Omeros and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

NASDAQ OMER opened at $12.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $608.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 3.54. Omeros Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/advisors-asset-management-inc-acquires-shares-of-12332-omeros-co-omer.html.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.