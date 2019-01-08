Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV) PT Lowered to C$2.75

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.32% from the company’s current price.

AAV has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Desjardins reduced their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, GMP Securities reduced their price target on Advantage Oil & Gas from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advantage Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.58.

Get Advantage Oil & Gas alerts:

AAV stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$2.23. 1,002,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,600. Advantage Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$57.93 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas will post 0.129999991095891 EPS for the current year.

About Advantage Oil & Gas

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company primarily focuses on the development and delineation of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Alberta.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.