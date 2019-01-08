Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,545 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 199.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 450.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $189,000. 58.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.75. 117,638,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,211,688. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $34.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.38.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

In other news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,031,721.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $314,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,366,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,783,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,674 shares of company stock worth $14,100,402. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/08/advanced-micro-devices-inc-amd-shares-sold-by-west-oak-capital-llc.html.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.