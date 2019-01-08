Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Advanced Micro Devices in a report released on Monday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

AMD opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.13, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 257.7% during the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 18,070 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $314,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,366,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,783,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $1,308,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,262,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,031,721.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 697,674 shares of company stock valued at $14,100,402. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

