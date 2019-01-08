Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $205.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $170.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.41.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $161.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $102.15 and a fifty-two week high of $186.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.47%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $117,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $124,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $164,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the third quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 362.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

