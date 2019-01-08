Adient (ADNT) PT Set at $19.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Adient (NYSE:ADNT) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.92.

Shares of ADNT opened at $16.37 on Friday. Adient has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Adient had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adient will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Adient by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,688,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 48,379.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 583,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 582,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adient by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

