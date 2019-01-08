Adient (ADNT) PT Set at $19.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on Adient (NYSE:ADNT) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
ADNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, December 10th. They set an underweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.92.
Shares of ADNT opened at $16.37 on Friday. Adient has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Adient by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,688,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new position in Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 48,379.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 583,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 582,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,383,000 after acquiring an additional 110,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adient by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 42,315 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Adient
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?
Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.